WWE star Grayson Waller was on today’s edition of The Bump to discuss his recent shot at Taylor Swift and her fans, which he believes are more toxic than pro-wrestling fans. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

What he thinks of Taylor Swift and her fans:

I wanted to fit in. I had to think of the scariest, most terrifying thing that exists, and it’s Taylor Swift. I love to have fun, I love to annoy people. I’m not in this community, The Swifites. I always thought wrestling fans were the most disgusting horrible losers in the world because that’s who I have to deal with online all the time. All of a sudden, The Swifties come out of their dungeons, it’s all mums, grumpy mums, they have all these twos trying to defend a six. I’m having the best week of my life. It’s been a lot of fun.

On doing the famous Swift handshake:

What better way to apologize to the Swifties, who are so upset with me, than to do the handshake of mother? Isn’t that what they say? Mother! Mother! I was sending a shoutout to them.

Reiterates how he feels about Swifties:

This Swiftie stuff is fun. They’re a toxic fanbase, they’re a bunch of flocks, horrible human beings, I’m done.

