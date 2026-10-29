Grayson Waller believes returning to WWE NXT was a necessary gamble to get his career back on track, and he doesn’t consider the move a demotion from the main roster.

During a recent appearance on the Insight podcast, Waller discussed the circumstances surrounding his return to NXT, revealing that Shawn Michaels approached him with the opportunity. Rather than being ordered to make the move, Waller said he was given a choice and ultimately decided that regular television exposure was exactly what he needed.

“I don’t see it as that because I wasn’t told to do anything. I was asked. I was given an option by Shawn, and I chose to go and do that. So I didn’t look at it as a demotion because I’m on TV every week. I’m competing every week against some of the best kids in the world right now.”

Waller acknowledged that his position on WWE’s main roster had become increasingly uncertain, particularly as younger talent continued moving up from NXT and receiving opportunities. He felt he was gradually fading into the background and recognized that something needed to change before he disappeared from the company’s plans altogether.

“The one thing I’ll say, and I mean it. I’m always upfront and honest about situations. I could see the writing on the wall. They’re bringing up these kids from NXT who are super talented, and they’re giving them all the chances. I’m in the background, and it’s disappearing. You go lower and lower. You get more forgotten about. I was gone for sure.”

Although returning to the developmental brand carried some uncertainty, Waller believed the bigger risk was remaining in a position where he wasn’t being utilized. He explained that he still had confidence in his abilities and simply needed an opportunity to demonstrate what he could offer.

“So when I say I took a risk to go to NXT, it’s a risk because you never know if it’s going to work out. But I trust in my ability, and I just needed a platform.”

Waller also made it clear that he believes WWE officials have failed to recognize his full potential. Rather than waiting for another opportunity to come his way, he wanted to put himself in a position where those making decisions would have no choice but to take notice.

“So I think it was something that I needed to do because I need to show them who I am; I need to show them I love this. I’m so good. You are the guys who haven’t seen it. It’s not me; you’re fumbling the ball. I have everything ready to go, but you just don’t know. So I took it upon myself to kind of force it on them. I’m like, ‘Hey, you want to know what I can do? I’m going to show you.’”