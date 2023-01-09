NXT star Grayson Waller recently spoke with Fightful to hype up the January 10th New Year’s Evil premium live event, where Waller will be taking on Bron Breakker for the NXT championship.

During the interview, Waller explains why he believes he can outsmart the champ, and win his first major singles-title since signing with the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reflects on his Main Event match with Akira Tozawa:

It was the best. I think with this NXT crowd, it’s the same people every week. They love it, they come every week. But you kind of get used to it. It becomes the same [vibe]. I know who’s going to sit in this seat and all those types of things. I went out there for that match with Tozawa, you look around and you’re like, ‘Wow. This is what the big time’s like.’ But I felt completely comfortable. You never really know until you walk through the curtain. You can kinda see the crowd beforehand, you can kinda hear it, but you don’t know until you walk through, and the moment I walked through, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is where I belong.’ It was proper Tozawa, too. He wasn’t a ninja anymore. It was like an actual Tozawa to fight against, which was sick. That’s where I belong, and I think a lot of people will know that..

On his upcoming NXT title match at New Year’s Evil:

This is the biggest show, start off the year, NXT Championship. This is the biggest match in my career. But I knew this was coming. I knew me and Bron were heading on a collision course a year ago,” said Waller. “So since then, I’ve watched every Bron Breakker match; It doesn’t matter if it’s on TV, whether it was at a live event at some of the coconut shows that we do, whether it’s here at the PC, maybe he’s doing some training, my eyes have been on him. So I’ve been studying that guy for a while. He’s not smart enough to have done the same thing for me. So I know exactly what Bron’s bringing to the table. He’s a machine, he should not move that fast for how big he is. So I was smart enough to know that, and I know what I’m going to do. I went home recently for about ten days, I went home, and I trained with some of my guys from PWA, my company that I work with back home because I needed people who know me and know me best and get away from the distractions because this is the biggest match of my career.

How he believes he’ll be able to outsmart NXT champion Bron Breakker: