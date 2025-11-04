Grayson Waller recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about upsetting Taylor Swift fans, his belief that The New Day are better than The Hardys, his thoughts on Austin Theory and A-Town Down Under and wanting to wrestle a match at a WWE premium live event in Australia.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On wanting to wrestle a WWE PLE match in Australia: “That’s 100% my goal. That was my goal this year. And unfortunately, it didn’t get to happen, which is obviously disappointing, but I got to perform twice in front of my home crowd. I’ve been dialed in for six months. This is what all my focus was on getting on these shows. I told them, I don’t care how, put me out in front of that crowd, and that match against Fenix that I had before the show on SmackDown, that’s my most memorable match I’ve ever had. I know we’ve done WrestleMania, we’ve done all those which was so good, but for me, that was the one that got me. Because when I came out, you don’t know the reaction you’re going to get in all these different cities. Fenix went out and they love Fenix. He wears a mask, and now WWE fans love idiots in masks, like The Lucha Losers are super over, which sucks. But then when I went out, and the reaction I got, and then they’re booing Fenix. We’re on Main Event, we’re before the show, usually this isn’t the big stuff. So when they chant my name and that type of stuff like that meant a lot, because I always rep Australia, that’s what I’m really proud of, and to get that energy back from the crowd, that was my favorite match I’ve had.”

On believing The New Day are better than The Hardys: “They’re just falling off a ladder. That’s so hard? I could do that. You know how many fail videos I’ve seen on YouTube of people, old people, falling off ladders? I’ve seen it happen before. I’m not impressed with the Hardys. I think The New Day would dog walk the Hardys.”

On A-Town Down Under: “I’m not sure what that was.”

On Austin Theory: “Theory? Oh yeah, he was the big idiot, the big jacked idiot. Yeah, I haven’t seen him. That’s kind of crazy. He’s been gone for a long time, that’s a good thing. I think that’s a positive.”

On upsetting Taylor Swift fans with his past comments: “That was a beautiful thing. And it was just like, it’s funny what we do. We talk for an hour today. You don’t know what the 10 seconds of this interview are that people are going to latch on to. And the same with any interview. I just made a joke on The Bump that if Travis Kelsey is happy settling for a six, good for him, which is funny. That’s a great line. I was pretty happy with that, but I didn’t even think about it until all of a sudden, I have these cringe mums on TikTok who don’t spend time with their kids doing videos on me about how ugly I am. And they were saying some wild stuff, like Swifty fans are mean. There was one lady who was talking about how I had no lips. Never in my life have I thought about not having lips, and I’m looking at the mirror like, do I not have lips? They got my head a little bit. But I doubled down on it too, because I think people get stressed about when you annoy the fan base, especially the Swifties. But I doubled down on it because it was so fun. They were so angry and so upset. But there has been a part two to the story. So recently, George Kittle invited a few of us, it’s called Tight End University in Nashville, and all the tight ends train together for a couple of days, and they do a few events. And he invited us to this party one night. So me, Bayley and Sheamus all went to Nashville. Went to the party, and then Swifty and Travis Kelsey were both there. Now in the back of my mind, she doesn’t know who I am, but I’m like, oh, man, imagine if at some stage they’re scrolling through their phone and they’ve seen this idiot Australian has said a really rude thing. So I’m a bit like man, I’m gonna have to fight Travis Kelsey. And I’ve said multiple times, I’ll fight Travis Kelsey. And then I see how big tight ends are and how big he was, I’m gonna win, but it’s gonna be scrap. So I’m there with Sheamus and there’s all these famous people up there. We met Theo Von. There’s all the tight ends. Obviously, there’s just all these well-known people. They all know Sheamus. Obviously, he’s pale, so it’s like, you get this bright light in the corner of your eye, like you’re opening up the fridge. So it’s kind of painful for a second. So they’re all coming up and talking to him, and then Kelsey comes up. Here we go. And he was super nice, Cena-esque. I’ll give him Cena-esque in the sense. He didn’t have to come over and chat to us. Super chill. Chatted to us for a bit. I was like, ‘Hey, man, Jason’s done some stuff. When are we getting you coming in?’ He’s like football first type of thing. So he was really cool. Didn’t get to meet Taylor officially. She did walk past me at some stage, and I had to move and go, oh, sorry. And she said, Thank you. So I think that’s the reconciliation. A good sister, too. She was just up there. I guess in my head, I thought, Taylor Swift, she can have all this security around all this. She was just sinking beers with the boys, just hanging upstairs. I was like, she’s good, good for her. There we go, reconciliation. I think the circle’s done. The circle’s finished. I was like, any, any girl who’s that famous, who just sits drinking with the boys and then goes down and does a song on the fly, that’s good.”