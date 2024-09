One-half of A-Town Down Under is coming to PWA Black Label.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is returning to his old stomping grounds for the PWA Black Label: COLOSSEUM SATURDAY event scheduled for October 12.

Waller is scheduled to square off against Jimmy Townsend at the event.

“Be careful what you wish for, Jimmy,” Waller wrote via a reply to the announcement on X.