Grayson Waller has nothing but praise for Shawn Michaels, crediting the WWE Hall of Famer with changing his life and helping him establish himself in the company.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, Waller opened up about his relationship with Michaels and revealed that his recent return to WWE NXT wasn’t nearly as sudden as it may have appeared.

According to Waller, he has remained involved with the developmental brand for years, regularly assisting with live events, tryouts and evaluating younger talent whenever Michaels needs him.

“Everything in my life is because of Shawn Michaels. I don’t mind saying that. He gave me opportunities before I deserved them or before I was ready. But it was because he believed in me, and even now he gave me my second chance to come back and do something, and I’ve learned all,” Waller said.

“Everything I’m doing is because of what he’s taught me. And I always told him when I originally got drafted, I said, ‘Anything you ever need, tell me. I’m like a soldier.’ So I’ve been going back to NXT for three years. Whenever they needed me, even if it was just like a live event loop.”

Waller explained that his continued involvement with NXT has allowed him to develop a different relationship with Michaels, one that extends beyond simply performing inside the ring.

“I’ll go back and do that. I want to be around. I want to help. I want to do the tryouts. It’s not like I’m just randomly back in NXT out of nowhere. I’ve been in that system. I’ve been around. I know what Sean wants. I know what they got to do.”

The former WWE main roster star also discussed how his position allows him to communicate with younger wrestlers differently than members of the NXT management team, particularly when it comes to providing direct feedback.

“Sometimes it’s hard when you’re in an office position to talk to the kids like you need to, because you have to be respectful and you have to be professional. I don’t need to be that. I can kind of tell you in my way, as a colleague and like them know, hey, this is what we’re doing. So I think a lot of it I owe to Sean because he’s given me a lot of opportunities to be in that position.”

Waller noted that he has also made a point of volunteering for assignments that allow him to help evaluate developing talent. That willingness to contribute has helped establish a level of mutual trust between himself and Michaels.

“But also I’ve put myself there by telling him, like, ‘Hey, this random loop, I’ll go do it. I’ll wrestle whoever. Who’s the guy? This is the guy. Do you think he’s good? Yeah, we’re not sure. I’ll wrestle him, and then I’ll let him know. This guy’s really good’. And I tell him the truth. So we’ve developed that relationship where he trusts me, and I trust him fully.”

Beyond their professional relationship, Waller emphasized how much Michaels has meant to him personally, acknowledging that the opportunities he received in WWE have allowed him to build a life he might not otherwise have had.

“I’m more respectful of him as a person than I am as him as a wrestler, which is crazy because he’s the greatest wrestler of all time. But all the things I’ve learned from him, I got a house now. I got all these things. That’s because of him taking a chance on me. So, whatever he needs, like I’m a soldier now.”