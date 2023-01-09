NXT star Grayson Waller recently spoke with TV Insider about his work on the hit NBC series Young Rock, and how he’s received huge offers to appear on reality television. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that NBC wanted him to come back to play Fair for Young Rock but he didn’t feel like it:

I don’t think the people there were as big wrestling fans as I was. I remember having a conversation about the wrestling gear for Flair and asked if we can get the kneepads under the knee. They told me they were kneepads. I was like, ‘But Flair wore his kneepads lower. I’m trying to make it authentic.’ They wouldn’t listen to me. Even some of the actors like the guy playing Rocky Johnson really had no idea what wrestling was at the time. He had to do his own stunts and had to get in the ring with me and wasn’t happy about it. I think everyone was really happy though with me. They wanted me to come back to play Flair, but I have a few other things on my horizon right now.

Reveals he’s had some big time offers from television: