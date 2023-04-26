Grayson Waller feels like he is incomparable.

The Aussie star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Cageside Seats, where he discussed his expansive move set and how no one else can replicate them.

That’s a big part of what I do. I don’t wanna be like anyone else. And I think a lot of times you see people come in and they do the same moves. In wrestling, there’s only so many moves. So, my mindset was always, I don’t wanna be anyone else. Not with my moves, my entrance, anything. Some of the moves I do are quite famous. Like I do, do a Stunner. I do, do an Unprettier. I do, do an elbow drop, but I do ‘em my way.

Speaking about his Stunner, Waller says no one would ever think of Austin due to the way he executes it. He says that he performs these moves so uniquely that it becomes a staple of his name.

There’s no way that you can look at what I do and go, oh, he’s just like Austin. Stone Cold won’t roll through the ropes like that, like come on, you know what I mean? Same with the Unprettier. Like, no one is doing those type of things. So for me, everything I do is put into making sure that Grayson Waller is an individual and when you see me, you don’t compare me to anyone else.

