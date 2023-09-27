Grayson Waller discusses the gnarly leg injury he suffered back in April.

The rising WWE star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sporting News Australia. Waller told his fellow Aussies that he’s operating at about 85% after breaking his leg at NXT Spring Breakin, and that recovering from the injury was incredibly difficult.

The moment the (broken leg) injury happened, it was very daunting and I think I’ve spoken before about the emotion in that moment, before the Draft, just had a great match with Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. It was what I thought was my last match in NXT. All the emotion and that type of stuff. Once I got that out, I just changed it to focus because I pay attention to a lot of Black guys like Kobe Bryant, David Goggins, those type of guys where I just saw it as another hurdle and I didn’t want to let it hold me back and I thought if I can push through this and still be on the main roster and still be successful, then I can do anything and I think that was the hardest I’ve ever worked in my life… and in some ways, I think the injury helped.

However, Waller does see the silver lining. Due to his injury he was able to introduce the ‘Waller Effect’ television program, which has gotten him great buzz from the WWE Universe.

I got the talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect which is huge right now. I’m having so many big stars and maybe if I didn’t get hurt, that wouldn’t have happened and it’s just been something I’m pushing through. Even now, I don’t think I’m 100 percent. I think I’m maybe 85 percent, which is frustrating but for me, I just see that as potential. If this is what I’m doing at 85 percent, imagine six months in Australia when I’m 100 percent, everything feels good and then I’m getting to perform. I’d be really worried if I stood across from Grayson Waller at Elimination Chamber because it’s not gonna go well.

On social media, Waller has been drumming up attention by continuously calling out The Rock. You can see his latest shots at the People’s Champion by clicking here.

