Grayson Waller is back on top in NXT.

Waller captured the NXT Championship in the main event of WWE NXT Heatwave 2026, defeating Tony D’Angelo, Zilla Fatu and Cruz Montana in a Fatal 4-Way match.

The championship bout saw all four men have opportunities to put the match away, with Fatu coming especially close after dropping D’Angelo with a Samoan Spike. Waller prevented the referee from completing the count, pulling him out of the ring before the three-count could be made.

Later, Fatu was laid out across the announce table at ringside. Waller took advantage by coming off the top rope with a dive that sent him crashing through Fatu and the table, temporarily taking both men out of the equation.

That left D’Angelo and Montana battling inside the ring during the closing stretch. Montana eventually connected with Spin the Block on the defending champion and appeared poised to score the victory.

Waller had other plans.

Before Montana could make the cover, Waller rushed back into the ring and threw him to the outside. Waller immediately covered D’Angelo himself and picked up the three-count to become the new NXT Champion.

The victory brings Tony D’Angelo’s reign as NXT Champion to an end and puts the brand’s top prize around the waist of Grayson Waller.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.