Grayson Waller has taken another shot at CM Punk while also making it clear that he doesn’t view himself like the rest of the NXT locker room.

Waller took to social media to share two photos, one showing Punk alongside members of the NXT roster at a recent live event and another from Waller’s backstage confrontation with the Undisputed WWE Champion.

“My name is Grayson, not Mark,” Waller wrote. “The perfect visual representation of the difference between me and the rest of the NXT locker room.”

Waller returned to NXT on the July 28 episode and wasted little time making his presence felt. He opened the show by taking aim at The New Day, former tag team partner Austin Theory and recent NXT addition Cruz Santana.

Punk was among the WWE stars who reacted to Waller’s comments and new attitude.

The Undisputed WWE Champion later appeared at an NXT live event, teaming with NXT Tag Team Champions Myles Borne and Tavion Heights against Vanity Project.

Waller confronted Punk backstage following the match, warning the champion that he would need permission the next time he wanted to visit “his house.”

The latest social media post appears to be another escalation in the issues between Waller and Punk.