Grayson Waller’s latest shots at TNA Wrestling have drawn responses from multiple members of the company’s roster.

During the September 1 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, Waller took another jab at TNA while discussing Cruz Montana, formerly known as Mike Santana. While acknowledging Montana’s ability, the reigning NXT World Champion dismissed him as being just “TNA good.”

Waller previously targeted TNA in July, prompting responses from several members of the roster, including Moose and Brian Myers.

Speaking on Busted Open via WWE Radio, Waller praised his own “TNA good” remark before specifically taking aim at Myers.

“That’s such a good line,” Waller said. “I know Brian Myers is going to freak out. He’s playing with his action figures and went, ‘Hey, that’s where I work!’ Put your action figures down and do something about it.”

Waller then turned his attention to the rest of the TNA roster.

“All these little dweebs in TNA, what are you gonna do,” Waller questioned. “You just tweet. I ain’t stressed about you. Let’s not worry about that company.”

It didn’t take long for members of the TNA roster to respond.

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, surfaced on social media Wednesday and issued a straightforward challenge to the newly crowned NXT World Champion.

“I will box Grayson Waller any time he wants,” Francis wrote on X.

KC Navarro followed shortly afterward with a challenge of his own, though he suggested settling the issue inside a TNA ring rather than in a boxing match.

“Guys is it me or is Grayson Waller just a straight Comedian,” Navarro wrote on X. “Yo anytime anyplace my guy. Our Doors are open.”

Waller captured the WWE NXT World Championship in the main event of NXT Heatwave 2026 this past weekend in Edinburg, Texas. He defeated former champion Tony D’Angelo, Cruz Montana and Zilla Fatu in a Fatal 4-Way to win the title.