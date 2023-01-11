Grayson Waller is always focused on wrestling, even if it gets in the way of appearing on reality television.

The NXT star spoke with Fightful shortly before his NXT championship matchup against Bron Breakker at New Years Evil, a match the Aussie ended up losing. Check out his full thoughts on his favorite show, MTV The Challenge, in the highlights below.

Says MTV The Challenge is his favorite show:

I won’t give too much away, but there were some initial talks and little whispers going around about some of the seasons. I love that show I say that all the time. That’s my favorite show of all time. I’ve watched for a long, long time. I had two goals when I got to my 20’s was be on the Challenge and be in the WWE. I’m 50% there, lad. Right now I’m focused on what I’m doing here. I love wrestling. It’s what I want to do. I want to be NXT Champion at New Year’s Evil next week on USA.

How his main focus is to be NXT champion and headline a number of events for the brand: