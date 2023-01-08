Grayson Waller feels like he’s one of the best in the game today, and isn’t afraid to say it.

The NXT star recently joined NBC Boston’s The Ten Count for an in-depth conversation about his career, where he addressed comparisons to John Cena and how he feels like he’s always been on that top tier level. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On comparisons to John Cena:

I should be compared to those guys. It’s not a stress at all. I know for some people — I see people here freaking out because they are getting put in these positions, and they’re getting compared to people, and they don’t know what to do. I already know I’m there. I’ve known that for a long time, and I’m finally getting to show that.

Says he is not in the business to have fans:

As for the fans, I’m not here to have fans. I don’t care about people. I’m not here to make friends. People sending me fan mail; they don’t care about me. They just want me to sign a card and sell it off. These fans don’t actually care about you. They’re fairweather, lad. I see the NXT crowd. Every two weeks they change who they like. I don’t buy into it. I think too many people here are distracted by the fans. They’re distracted by what people say on social media. I couldn’t care less. I know how good I am. I don’t need some 14-year-old kid to send me a letter going, ‘Grayson Waller, you’re so good.’ I know I’m good, lad,” Waller continued. “I don’t need to read this piece of paper. That goes straight into the trash. I don’t even read that stuff anymore; it means absolutely nothing to me.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)