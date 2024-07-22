A war of words has broken out between the top pound for pound boxing champion on the planet and one of WWE’s top rising Superstars.

Following the July 19 episode of WWE SmackDown in Omaha, NE., Terence Crawford and Grayson Waller got into a verbal back-and-forth on social media.

Waller addressed Crawford over him providing an assist to Cody Rhodes by handing him a steel chair during the A-Town Down Under attack of “The American Nightmare” on the 7/19 blue brand show.

“Starting to get bored of these ‘athletes’ pretending they belong in our world,” Waller wrote. “Just a heads up Terence Crawford – if you ever step foot in a WWE arena again, I will be there to slap some sense into you.”

The undefeated boxing champion responded by writing, “I’m 40-0 for a reason if you ever slap me I would become 41-0. Wouldn’t end well for you lil man.”