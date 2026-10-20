Grayson Waller has revealed that one of his controversial T-shirt ideas involving Stephanie Vaquer never made it onto WWE television.

Waller has developed a reputation for wearing shirts designed to take shots at other wrestlers, including Zilla Fatu and Cruz Montana. However, one particular design involving the WWE Women’s World Champion apparently crossed a line.

Following her championship victory, Vaquer shared a photo of herself posing with nothing but the title, recreating Shawn Michaels’ famous championship photo shoot.

Waller revealed during an appearance on Not Sam Wrestling with Sam Roberts that he had a shirt made featuring the image, intending to use it to get under the skin of Vaquer’s boyfriend, Myles Borne.

“There are some that haven’t ended up on TV,” Waller said when asked whether any of his shirts had been rejected. “Stephanie Vaquer kind of broke the internet recently. She did an Instagram story posing like Shawn Michaels. There was a t-shirt with that on it. That didn’t end up on television.”

Although the shirt was never worn on WWE programming, Waller joked that he would be willing to part with it for the right price.

“If anyone wants it, bribe me with some money. There is some fan who would pay some crazy money for it.”

Waller went on to explain that while he enjoys stirring up controversy, he recognizes that certain situations aren’t worth pursuing if there is no opportunity to turn them into an on-screen rivalry.

“I love to cause chaos, but if we can’t fight about this, there is the line. Stephanie Vaquer doesn’t feel like I should be doing that, are we going to have a match? That’s not going to happen. That’s where my line is.”

Meanwhile, Waller is scheduled to defend the NXT Championship against Tony D’Angelo at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.