One-half of A-Town Down Under was victorious in his return “Down Under” over the weekend.

At the PWA Colosseum Saturday show, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller made his Australian in-ring return, scoring a victory over Jimmy Townsend in one of the featured matches on the show.

After the bout, Waller cut a quick promo in the ring.

Check out the complete Pro Wrestling Australia event via the YouTube player embedded below.