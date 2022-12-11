Grayson Waller won the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.

Deadline was headlined by the Iron Survivor Match, which saw Waller get the win to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker. There’s no word yet on when the title match will take place.

Waller entered the match at #4. The bout also included JD McDonagh at #1, Axiom at #2, Carmelo Hayes at #3, and Joe Gacy at #5. Waller won with 3 points, while Hayes, Axiom and Gacy each had 2 points, and McDonagh had 0 points.

Below are several shots from tonight’s Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, along with a look at the rules:

Here's everything you need to know about the Iron Survivor Challenge TONIGHT at #NXTDeadline! 8PM ET/5PM PT@peacock | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/bCoVnN0yPg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.