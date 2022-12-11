Grayson Waller won the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.
Deadline was headlined by the Iron Survivor Match, which saw Waller get the win to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker. There’s no word yet on when the title match will take place.
Waller entered the match at #4. The bout also included JD McDonagh at #1, Axiom at #2, Carmelo Hayes at #3, and Joe Gacy at #5. Waller won with 3 points, while Hayes, Axiom and Gacy each had 2 points, and McDonagh had 0 points.
Below are several shots from tonight’s Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, along with a look at the rules:
Here's everything you need to know about the Iron Survivor Challenge TONIGHT at #NXTDeadline!
Payback in the Penalty Box! #NXTDeadline #IronSurvivor @Axiom_WWE @jd_mcdonagh pic.twitter.com/XSwgkcsvqw
A SHOEY! 👟@GraysonWWE
.@jd_mcdonagh & @Axiom_WWE are starting things off.#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kqSNxXpT0g
.@Carmelo_WWE scores the first fall!
The boy is COOKING! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UojntpPKJl
.@GraysonWWE with 2 quick falls! SHEEEESH. #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/urWqbONbgz
.@Axiom_WWE legit said: "I'm not locked in here with you, you're locked in here with me!" 😂#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EAtOrF6HO4
2 points for @Axiom_WWE! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ReFDOm0VYP
"Who's in your Top 5 now, b*tch?"@GraysonWWE is a MENACE! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/frlavU2wd1
.@JoeGacy scores a fall!
This match is moving fast.#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LUwObSK1o7
2 falls for @JoeGacy! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/u10q5QTt5A
This match slaps! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7fjSWKR8bH
Melo catches up!
It's a four-way tie.#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qmpMY1UL6t
We are NXT! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aAkYMed6Gg
They're not letting JD score a fall. 😩#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EwRNQamjtc
Thoughts on the 1st ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge? #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4hcgDTdClG
The @GraysonWWE effect is REAL! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kL7n2YdMii
Drinking the tears of his haters! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5WMvYoBFP3
.@GraysonWWE picked his spots, saw the opportunity & seized it! Brilliant use of the match stipulation. #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/A6EGZoIPwM
