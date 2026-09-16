Grayson Waller says being left off WWE’s major Australia shows was the low point of his main-roster run, and the NXT Champion also believes the helpful version of CM Punk now seen backstage has gone “soft.” Waller addressed both subjects during a recent appearance on Cheap Heat.

Waller first acknowledged that Punk’s reputation for helping younger wrestlers is real, including work that happens away from cameras.

“The one thing I’ll say about Punk is everything you see about him coming back and being this guy who cares and wants to help, it’s all true. I’ve seen the times when it’s not filmed, you know, when there’s no one around and he is upstairs at NXT watching tape with some new kids.”

That generosity is not the version of Punk who inspired Waller to pick up a microphone. He said he wants to test himself against the sharper, confrontational performer he watched before entering wrestling.

“For me personally, that’s not the Punk I want. That’s not the Punk I grew up watching. That’s not the Punk that made me want to get into wrestling and wanted me to grab a mic. This new Punk is like—it’s soft.”

Waller said his criticism comes from respect for Punk’s ability and a desire to find out whether that earlier edge is still present.

“Grayson Waller ain’t soft. Like, I just want to challenge him. I know he’s the best in the world at what he does. He’s not lying about that. I just pray that Punk still exists ’cause we haven’t seen him in a while.”

Waller also looked back at WWE’s three-show visit to Australia in 2025. Despite carrying his country’s flag on his gear and handling Australian media for WWE, he was told there was no story for him on the major events.

“I’m the Aussie Icon. We’ve got Rhea [Ripley] and Bronson [Reed], but no one reps Australia like I do. No one does media for Australia like I do — I’ve got the flag on all my gear. I love where I’m from.”

He ultimately wrestled Rey Fenix on WWE Main Event and said the crowd response confirmed his belief that a larger role would have worked.

“It felt great to be like, ‘I told you. I knew if you put me in the places that I was supposed to be, this could’ve been huge.’ I was a little upset that we had three shows and you didn’t have a spot for Grayson Waller.”

Waller’s latest comments follow his recent backstage confrontation and public shots at Punk.

Source: Cheap Heat, “Grayson Waller Returns to NXT & Gets REAL About CM Punk.” Transcript excerpts credited to Ringside News and Wrestling Inc..