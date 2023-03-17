A new segment and two new matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode.

The next qualifiers for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver will take place with Lyra Valkyria vs. Wendy Choo and Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton. This week’s show saw Zoey Stark defeat Sol Ruca to qualify, while Gigi Dolin defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James to qualify. It remains to be seen if NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will be good to go for the Ladder Match or not.

Tuesday’s NXT will also feature a Great Debate with The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid going up against Chase U’s Andre Chase, Thea Hail and Duke Hudson.

“The two warring factions of Chase U and Schism will meet face-to-face inside an NXT ring in a Great Debate to prove which team represents togetherness more. Schism has shown that there are cracks in the facade of Chase U, starting when Ava kidnapped Thea Hail and tormented her even after her escape. Hail conquered her fears, but it came at the cost of the University as Andre Chase & Duke Hudson lost to The Dyad, and Chase followed that up with a loss to Joe Gacy the next week. The piling losses angered Duke Hudson, making him wonder if Chase U is really the best fit for him and the rest of his peers. What will happen when Chase U and Schism confront each other? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!,” WWE wrote in their official preview.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s NXT:

* JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Great Debate: The Schism faces off with Chase U

* Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Wendy Choo vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton

