WWE has released a special edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best WWE title changes in the last decade. The list includes Brock Lesnar squashing John Cena, AJ Styles dethroning Jinder Mahal, Rey Mysterio upsetting Miz, Kofi Kingston triumphs at WrestleMania and more.

WWE has also released a special video tribute naming every pro-wrestler who has ever held the WWE championship. Watch below as WWE pays homage to legendary names like Pedro Morales, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, The Rock, Stone Cold and the Iron Sheik, as well as the newer superstars like AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston and Jinder Mahal.