WWE has hired Greg Domino to work as their new Vice President of Communications.

Domino began working for WWE on Monday at company HQ in Stamford, CT, according to PR Week. He is reporting directly to Chris Legentil, the Senior Vice President and Head of Global Communications, who joined WWE in April.

Domino’s newly created position as a media relations specialist will focus on developing communications strategies supporting business priorities.

WWE’s expansion into new lines of revenue has generated a greater demand for content, which requires additional support in the communications department, according to Legentil.

Domino previously worked for Showtime Networks as their Director of Communications. He also worked as the Director of Communications at DAZN for two years, while Legentil served as the Senior Vice President of Global Communications there. Domino also spent more than eight years handling publicity and media relations for HBO, and doing PR for MLB.

