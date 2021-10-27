Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued a statement on his WWE departure.

As noted, it was revealed on Tuesday that Hamilton is no longer with the company. The release comes after Hamilton had a social media spat with rapper Westside Gunn this past week, over Gunn using his voice on a track. Hamilton threatened to use WWE’s lawyers to sue Gunn, a noted pro wrestling fan. You can click here for details on Hamilton’s now-deleted messages to the rapper.

In an update, Hamilton has indicated that the WWE release had nothing to do with anything that happened on social media, noting that it was a mutual respect departure, and just time to go after being with the company for 6 years.

There is no word yet on who will replace Hamilton on this week’s SmackDown, but we will keep you updated.

Hamilton first signed with WWE back in 2015, to work the WWE NXT brand and Tough Enough tapings. He has worked the main roster since March 2016, working just about every main roster show at times, including WWE Superstars and WWE Main Event. He has been the main ring announcer on SmackDown for a few years now. Hamilton worked for the NBA’s Orlando Magic and the Miss America organization before coming to WWE, and did other TV work for FOX, NBC and CBS in various key markets.

You can read Hamilton’s full statement from Instagram below:

After 6 years and 52 weeks a year, it’s time to say “goodbye”.

First and foremost, don’t let the internet or social media gas you up; this was a mutual respect departure from a great company. Nothing but respect from both sides. It’s business. We all know our worth.

Also understand that what you see on social media is exactly that. It’s not real life. Especially for your favorite Superstars. They are human beings with real lives, and INCREDIBLE human beings. The hate, the bullying….that is read and internalized by real human beings….not characters. That needs to be said for my friends.

And as I get older, my mother is in her 70’s; my sister Jessi who has cerebral palsy…those are my priorities. Not chasing fame, not being on television. 52 weeks a year became too much. Without our mental health, we have nothing.

But man…..what a ride….there are truly no fans like the #WWEuniverse. Wow. 6 continents over 6 years; embracing your love and passion has truly changed me as a person. I am forever grateful. [red heart emoji] And for one last time….

“ONE FALL”!!!! (I don’t work there anymore so you’re allowed to say it now)

