Patrick Hutchinson, also known as “YaYa” from Gremlin House Wrestling, is facing serious allegations from an individual identified as Melissa.

In a statement shared through Instagram Stories, Melissa claimed she initially invested in the New Jersey-based promotion to support independent wrestling and help her daughter begin building a wrestling career. According to her statement, the relationship with Hutchinson deteriorated after she rejected alleged repeated sexual advances and informed him she would no longer financially support the company.

“After rejecting repeated sexual advances and informing him in January that I would no longer invest in the company, I was threatened that my minor daughter would be blackballed from wrestling.”

Melissa also alleged that unwanted communication continued even after blocking Hutchinson, claiming fake social media accounts, fake phone numbers, repeated calls, and disturbing phone calls were involved.

“Even after blocking all contact, the behavior continued through fake Instagram accounts, fake Google numbers, repeated calls and texts…”

She further claimed that her underage daughter received a disturbing phone call involving heavy breathing, adding that others associated with Gremlin House Wrestling allegedly experienced similar incidents within a short period of time.

“That was the moment I realized I could no longer stay silent.”

According to Melissa, a police report has been filed and legal action is now being pursued. She also stated that additional women have privately reached out to her with similar allegations involving harassment and manipulation.

The statement included screenshots of alleged Instagram direct messages attributed to Hutchinson, including one explicit message.

Following the accusations becoming public, multiple figures within the independent wrestling community reportedly distanced themselves from Hutchinson and Gremlin House Wrestling.

At this time, Hutchinson has not publicly responded to the allegations. As with all accusations of this nature, the claims remain allegations unless proven in court or confirmed through official legal findings.