During his appearance on the Dropkick Podcast, Griff Garrison spoke on how grateful he is for the opportunity he has been given in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

When COVID hit, it started shutting down all these local indy shows I was doing, and I didn’t know where I was gonna go from there. Ring of Honor stopped and I was doing Ring of Honor at the time. Then, all of a sudden, I get a call from my agent and he says ‘Hey you’re going to Jacksonville to do AEW next week.’ I can’t even put into words what was going through my head because it was just crazy. I got down there and I was so nervous, but everybody was so nice when I got there – it was almost surprising because all those guys are so big in the sport of pro wrestling and so well-known. I see these guys all over social media and I’m like ‘Wow’ and I’m expecting them to big-time me. And I got there and everybody was so cool, so friendly, and so polite. It was really cool. It was a lot of fun. Being able to wrestle for AEW during this whole pandemic – it really has been a blessing in disguise.

Credit: Dropkick Podcast. H/T 411Mania.