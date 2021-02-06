AEW star Griff Garrison from the Varsity Blondes recently spoke with Dynamite Download about a number of topics, including how he ended up tagging with Brian Pillman Jr. and advice he’s received from several veterans within AEW. Highlights are below.

How he ended up pairing with Brian Pillman Jr:

We were in the Charlotte airport and were talking. We had met once or twice. We got to talking and he was like, ‘We’re both young and good looking dudes with nice hair. What if we were a tag team?’ Shit you not, the next day when we get down [to Jacksonville], on the board it’s ‘So & So vs. Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison.’ Me, Brian, and Tony Khan came up with the Varsity Blondes name.

Advice he’s received from veterans like Lance Archer and FTR:

Lance [Archer] is like my mentor. He’s taken me under his wing. He’s always like, ‘Protect yourself this way. You’re a big boy. Protect yourself.’ FTR and Jericho are so freaking good and perfect. FTR are a big help, especially now that me and Brian are the Varsity Blondes and a tag team and that’s my career path right now. They are the best tag team in the world and are so nitpicky about how they put things together and I love that. They want to be perfect and ten times out of ten, they are perfect. I want that.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)