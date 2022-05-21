Griff Garrison made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

How he got his break in wrestling:

“Me and a friend went to a Ring of Honor dojo camp. We got to do matches and drills in front of Christopher Daniels and Punishment Martinez,” he revealed. “We did Future of Honor. We wrestled Dalton Castle, Joe Hendry, and even got to wrestle The Briscoes for the tag titles.”

Getting into AEW:

“It was 2020 and we were wrestling in Future of Honor before everyone was freaking out about the whole pandemic thing. The next month, we went to Baltimore and my partner Marcus tore his ACL. They were going to offer us a contract, then COVID hit.” “I was online applying for teaching jobs. Then my agent called and said that they want me for extra work for AEW in Jacksonville. I couldn’t let this opportunity slip. I put the computer down and didn’t talk to anyone for two weeks. I trained, ate, slept, and watched tapes. We did a live Dynamite and taped it for the next week. I came back two weeks later and did a dark match against MJF. Tony Khan loved it, so we came back the next night and taped it. That was really cool.”

