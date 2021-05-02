AEW star Griff Garrison recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about his appearances in the Being the Elite videos, which spawned John Silver from the Dark Order’s famous new catch phrase, “Who the f**k is Griff Garrison?” The Varsity Blonde member explains that he has Silver and the late Brodie Lee to thank for helping him get over in the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.

How an appearance on Sammy Guevara’s vlog led to him appearing in multiple BTE videos:

Originally, I was approached by Sammy Guevara to do a skit for his blog, with him confusing me with Jungle Boy and that whole skit where Marko punched Jungle Boy because he thought it was me. Then, I think John Silver was around the corner and kind of saw us doing that blog and he approached me “Hey, me and Brodie have this idea. I am going to sit you on this chair and we going to, pretty much, pretend that you are Jungle Boy again and we will spin you on the chair and say “That’s not Jungle Boy, that’s Griff Garrison.”

On John Silver creating the “Who the f**k is Griff Garrison” phrase that helped get him over:

And then John Silver said “Who the F**k is Griff Garrison?!”, so I have John and Brodie to thank for that pick up line that got me over. That’s kind of how the story went, Sammy asked me to be on his and John overheard and saw what was going on and asked if I wanted to be on BTE, so I have them to thank for that.

