Grindhouse Pro Wrestling is returning to its Jeffersonville, Indiana, arena on Sunday, September 27.

The promotion’s official event page advertises a 3 p.m. bell time for Grindhouse Pro Wrestling Live. The show takes place at the Grindhouse Arena, 1416 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.

The linked SimpleTix listing gives the event a 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. time slot and displays an online ticket price of $16.88. Grindhouse’s promotional poster advertises tickets at $15.

No individual matches are listed on either event page. The poster notes that the card is subject to change.

Sources: Grindhouse Pro Wrestling’s event page; official ticket listing.