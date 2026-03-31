Another high-profile party is locked in for WrestleMania weekend, and a familiar name is bringing the energy back to Las Vegas.

WWE has officially announced that Rob Gronkowski will once again host his annual Gronk Beach event, scheduled for Sunday, April 19, following night two of WrestleMania 42.

The post-show celebration will take place at Marquee Las Vegas, continuing what has become a staple attraction during WrestleMania weekend festivities.

Several WWE names are already being advertised for appearances, including Trick Williams, Lash Legend, and Tiffany Stratton.

Last year’s Gronk Beach event featured a mix of music and wrestling star power, with performances by Flo Rida and DJ Valentino Khan, along with appearances from Stratton and Damian Priest.

And that’s not the only major after-hours attraction on tap.

“Kill Tony: WrestleMania” is also set for WrestleMania weekend as part of the WrestleMania After Dark lineup. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, following night one of WrestleMania 42, and will later air on Netflix on Monday, April 20.

WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas just keeps getting bigger.