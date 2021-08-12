On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT PAC addressed the ongoing controversy he’s been having with Andrade El Idolo and his new manager, Chavo Guerrero. The Bastard promised that he would eventually get even with El Idolo, wherever and whenever he was willing to fight.

Later El Idolo and Chavo issued an official challenge to PAC for the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view. Check out both segments below.

AEW has yet to officially confirm the matchup, but if they were check out the updated lineup for the pay per view below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW ALL OUT:

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW championship

-Andrade versus PAC

-Women’s Casino Battle Royal