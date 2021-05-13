During tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT top superstar Adam “Hangman” Page called out Brian Cage for a singles matchup at the May 30th Double or Nothing pay per view, claiming that the only reason the Machine beat him the first time was due to a sneak attack prior to the bout beginning.

AEW has since confirmed the matchup for the event.

UPDATED CARD FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

-Kenny Omega versus PAC versus Orange Cassidy for the AEW world championship

-Hikaru Shida versus Britt Baker for the AEW women’s championship

-Cody Rhodes versus Anthony Ogogo

-Brian Cage versus Adam “Hangman” Page