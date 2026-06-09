Another grudge match has been made official for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced that Jasper Troy and Dion Lennox will go one-on-one on Tuesday night’s show, adding another heated rivalry bout to an already packed lineup.

The match joins several high-stakes contests scheduled for the June 9 episode, including the NXT Women’s North American Championship match, where Tatum Paxley will defend her title against ZARIA.

A future championship opportunity will also be on the line when Kelani Jordan meets Kendal Grey. The winner of that bout will earn a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

The show will also feature the latest installment of the Mr. NXT Pageant, with Shiloh Hill facing Tristan Archer as the competition continues.

Tag team action is also set, as Noam Dar teams with Romeo Moreno to take on Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Another title contender will be determined when Mason Rook battles NARAKU. The winner of that matchup will move on to challenge for the NXT Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.