On today’s NJPW Power Struggle special from Osaka, a new match was determined for the promotion’s major pay per view in January, WrestleKingdom 15.

Following former IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada’s victory over the Great O’Khan, the Rainmaker would call out Will Ospreay for a face to face confrontation stemming from Ospreay’s attack on Okada during the G1 Climax. Ospreay would later explain why he decided to turn his back on Okada’s group CHAOS before officially issuing a challenge for NJPW’s biggest show of the year, which Okada accepted.

No word on what night the grudge match will happen, as WrestleKingdom 15 will be a two-night event for the second year in a row.