Grudge Matches Set for Monday’s WWE RAW

A Night of Grudge Matches has been announced for Monday’s WWE RAW episode on the USA Network.

Randy Orton will face WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match while Seth Rollins faces Kevin Owens. There will also be an Elimination Match with The Viking Raiders taking on Angel Garza and Andrade.

Below is the updated card for Monday’s Grudge Match edition of RAW:

* Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Kairi Sane and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka

* Randy Orton vs. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

* The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza in an Elimination Match

