The trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has been released.

Batista (Dave Bautista) plays Drax the Destroyer in the movie slated to be released on May 5, 2024 and is directed by James Gunn.

The plot for the movie reads like, “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.”

The film also stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and more. Check out the trailer here:

The former WWE star was also a co-star in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Netflix with Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson.