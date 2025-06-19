Bryan Danielson came to the rescue of his favorite luchador.

After AEW Grand Slam: Mexico went off the air, Blue Panther faced Lee Moriarty in a match taped for ROH x CMLL Global Wars. Once the match ended, Panther was ambushed by Moriarty, The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean), and Shane Taylor.

That’s when Bryan Danielson and his allies stormed the ring, driving off the attackers and standing tall with Blue Panther.

Bryan Danielson and friends saving the day for Blue Panther at Arena Mexico. pic.twitter.com/fdhqOmeFuW — Eduardo Martinez (@PharrFromHeaven) June 19, 2025

The “Final Countdown” theme played after Danielson’s save.

The new CMLL World Women’s Champion, Mercedes Mone, already has her first title defense lined up.

After defeating Zeuxis for the championship at Wednesday’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico event, Mone is set to put the title on the line this Friday at Fantastica Mania in Arena Mexico, where she’ll face La Catalina.

An angle to build the match was filmed after Grand Slam Mexico and shared on AEW’s social media platforms.