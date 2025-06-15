The lineup for the June 16, 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

Ahead of Monday night’s new installment of WWE Raw on Netflix at 8/7c from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced on social media with some updates for the show.

The shot-caller for the red brand announced that WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be filling in for him as Guest G.M. on Monday night.

Additionally, it was noted that Liv Morgan will address the attack to Nikki Bella on last week’s show. As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella has also announced herself that she will be appearing on the 6/16 show.

Also announced for Monday night’s show in Green Bay is Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane, the return of Bayley, as well as Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. a mystery opponent in a King of the Ring match, and Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile in a Queen of the Ring match.

