WWE has announced several guests for this Wednesday’s edition of the Bump, as well as the next superstar to get a featured interview on Samoa Joe’s Grit and Glory series.
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Kane, and Victoria will all be featured on the Bump, with this year’s 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge speaking to the Samoan Submission Machine. Check it out below.
