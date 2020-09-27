WWE has announced the full guest list for tomorrow’s episode of The Bump, which will lead into the Clash of Champions pay per view from the ThunderDome. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, number one women’s contender Zelina Vega, I.C. title contender Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso will all appear to hype the evening’s show and discuss the hottest topics going around the WWE. Check it out below.
