 Guests Revealed For Next Week's WWE The Bump, New "Canvas 2 Canvas" Featuring Bret Hart

Guests Revealed For Next Week’s WWE The Bump, New “Canvas 2 Canvas” Featuring Bret Hart

Leave a comment

WWE has announced several guests for next Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. They are: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar), and WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s work on the legendary Bret “The Hitman” Hart. Check it out below.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy