AEW has announced that Billy and Austin Gunn, better known as the Gunn Club, have entered the Casino Tag Team Royale at Sunday’s Revolution pay per view. The duo join teams such as the Dark Order, PAC & Fenix, Butcher and The Blade, Santana and Ortiz, Bear Country, and more, with the winners receiving a future shot at the AEW tag team titles.

Quote tweet on which team you think takes the win and gets a shot at the #AEW world tag team championships? Watch #AEWRevolution, LIVE, this Sunday on PPV 8/7c

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to Twitter to celebrate his one-year anniversary of joining AEW. The master of the DDT writes, “Well it’s been a year since I began my journey at AEW. Absolutely wonderful time.”