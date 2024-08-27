The son of Sid Eudy, better known to pro wrestling fans as either ‘Sycho’ Sid, Sid Vicious or Sid Justice, surfaced on social media on Tuesday with a follow-up statement regarding the passing of his father at age 63.

Gunnar Eudy posted the following via his official Facebook page on August 27 regarding the death of his father Sid Eudy:

He was known as Psycho Sid Vicious to the world, but to our family, he was simply ‘Popper,’ the beloved grandfather.



Sid was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2016 and atrial fibrillation (better known as AFIB) around the same time. He was also given a pacemaker. In April 2021, he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which was linked to roundup weed killer.



Although he never told anyone about his fight against cancer, Sid lived his life to the fullest, attending the gym, boxing classes, making appearances for his fans, and of course t-ball games for the kids. He passed away peacefully in his bed, leaving behind a legacy of strength and determination. I’ve never met anyone with a fraction of the strength as my father he truly was one of a kind.



Thanks everyone for the uplifting words and love we definitely feel it we have received thousands of messages and are grateful for everyone of them. I don’t have time to reply but I have read them all thank you thank you thank you!



Signed, Gunnar Eudy

News of Sid Eudy’s passing initially broke on Monday, August 26, with the original Facebook post shared by his son, Gunnar Eudy.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Sid Eudy.

Rest in peace.