The match is on.

GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn.

For the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Once again, the subject of Zayn’s many challenges to “The Ring General” came up during the September 30 “go-home” Raw show for this Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event in Atlanta, GA.

During the 9/30 Raw in Evansville, IN., GUNTHER spoke about his father’s harsh words after he lost his record-setting longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reign in history to Zayn in the past.

Zayn would go on to talk about GUNTHER’s comments about his father, which led to the former Imperium leader decking Zayn. He put him in his sleeper hold and then power bombed him into the mat, before grabbing the microphone and leaving him with these words as he remained unconscious on the mat:

“You got your match!”

The match ended up being announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw on October 7.

"You beat everyone they put in front of you…except me. I pinned you!" Is @Gunther_AUT scared to face @SamiZayn again?? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EoolBFbUJj — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2024

"You got your match!" – Gunther to Sami!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ZYrw1Zsk7f — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2024