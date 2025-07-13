GUNTHER appeared on a special post-show podcast after his victory over Bill Goldberg in the main event of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.

During his appearance on the Saturday Night’s Main Event Recap podcast, “The Ring General” spoke about how Goldberg is a special legend, as well as how people might not have expected him to be able to hang in a 15-minute match at age 58.

“Goldberg’s not a Mount Rushmore wrestler of this business or anything. But him as a person, as a character, as a brand in this business… he’s a Hall of Famer already but a Mount Rushmore character, Mount Rushmore personality in this business, and that’s what made him just special is he never needed to be a good technical wrestler, he never needed to have a lot of finesse. Everything he did — and it’s almost a little bit similar to what I do — he’s very straight to the point, he’s very straightforward. So that guy was not easy to handle for anybody he ever stepped in the ring with. So, I expected that. But, to be honest, today, it caught me by surprise. I was out there with him for 15 minutes or maybe a little bit longer. I don’t think anybody really expected that out of the match and I expected it to be shorter, so that was a big surprise to me and so that being said, after it’s all said and done, I can pay my respects to him, to Bill Goldberg. He came back for the right reasons. To fight for what’s near and dear to him. Obviously, it was for the World Heavyweight Championship but I would say, going into that, you could tell it was about something way more personal than a championship so, I gotta pay my respect to him.”

Also during the interview, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion addressed being shoved by CM Punk on WWE Raw, vowing to address this situation with “The Best in the World” soon.

“Didn’t look too good for Seth Rollins today. We’ll see about that, and yeah, you touched on CM Punk but… I know that moment (when he shoved me to the mat) and that will be addressed in the future. But for now and for today, I achieved something far greater than Bill Goldberg ever achieved (he smirked). So I gave him the honor of being retired by one of the greatest to ever do this. I’ll leave you guys with that.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)