GUNTHER is back on top as WWE World Heavyweight Champion and isn’t interested in anyone’s shock—or the swirling rumors about his win. After defeating Jey Uso on the June 9, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw, “The Ring General” addressed the buzz during his appearance on the Raw Recap show, brushing off the idea that his victory should come as a surprise.

“Of course I’m the new champion. You said I caught everyone by surprise—I don’t know what’s so surprising about this,” GUNTHER said bluntly.

The dominant Austrian star called out how fans and pundits seemed to overlook the match going in, believing something bigger or more dramatic—like a cash-in or return—might overshadow it.

“I guess going in, it was seen as a nothing match, just a Mania rematch, and everyone was speculating that Seth Rollins was gonna do something with his briefcase, or that Goldberg was gonna show up to finally kick my ass,” he said.

But GUNTHER reminded everyone that he’s faced down big names before—and they stayed away for a reason.

“In reality, when I was world champion the first time, all those big names stayed away from me—and for good reason. Ever since I arrived in WWE, I’ve been the most dominant guy around here.”

He also acknowledged his WrestleMania loss to Jey Uso but made it clear that one match doesn’t define his legacy.

“Yes, I lost to Jey Uso at WrestleMania and I give him credit for that. But this is a marathon, not a sprint. No one matches me—nobody’s got the mental ability, the confidence, or the stamina to last that long. It’s only me. I’m competing in my own class.”