WWE NXT Superstar Gunther spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media scrum and talked about his new physique. The leader of Imperium admitted he trimmed down due to dieting.

“I guess I eat less,” he said. “I always worked out a lot, but for the first time, I have really focused on my nutrition. These guys really pushed me. I’ve got to say, when I was a wrestling fan, I always liked the look of the solid heavyweights in Japan who had a little bit of a gut carrying around, just brawls and stuff like that. But, at the end of the day, you’ve got to go with the times, and evolve a little bit, and that’s what I did.”

The former WALTER also talked about his recent name change, admitting that it didn’t really bother him.

“Not all to be honest,” Gunther said. “If it would be the other way around, and it would be Gunther before and Walter now, it would have been the same uproar. A lot of people react negatively to change. Change is normal in life, and it’s part of it, and we have to go with it.”

Gunther defeated LA Knight at Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quotes.)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.