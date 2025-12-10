Gunther is walking into WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event with a chance to close the book on yet another legend.

This time, it’s someone he once openly “hated” watching on TV.

‘The Ring General’ appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday as part of the media push for John Cena’s final match.

During the interview, he was asked how the WWE locker room views Cena and what their dynamic is like heading into this weekend.

Gunther acknowledged he hasn’t had much personal contact with the 17-time World Champion.

“I mean, I can only speak for myself. And I haven’t really … I shook hands twice with him, I didn’t really have any interactions with him otherwise,” Gunther said.

From there, he admitted something he’s hinted at before.

“I just remember when I started wrestling, like 20 years ago now, I remember that I hated that guy in jorts on that TV week by week.”

He continued by framing the difference between them as philosophical, a divide between sport and spectacle.

“And I always thought it doesn’t belong in the ring,” he added. “So I’m a big purist, I’m a big traditionalist.”

So what’s fueling the conflict heading into Cena’s career finale?

Gunther laid it out clearly.

“I said it on Monday, John Cena’s definitely the greatest sports entertainer of all time,” he said. “But I’m the greatest professional wrestler there is right now, so that’s going to be the conflict.”

In addition to Cena vs. Gunther, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/13 will also feature Sol Ruca vs. Bayley, Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi, as well as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.