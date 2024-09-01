Everyone in WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling appears to “believe in Joe Hendry” these days.

But what about the WWE main roster?

The top dog of the Raw side on the WWE main roster, GUNTHER, was recently asked for his thoughts on the rising crossover star from TNA Wrestling, who has been appearing regularly on WWE NXT every Tuesday night.

During a post-WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 interview with “The Ring General,” who was fresh off his successful WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense over Randy Orton, the Gorilla Position podcast asked GUNTHER if he “believes in Joe Hendry.”

“Uh no,” he responded in typical GUNTHER blunt-fashion. “I don’t think so. No.”

Joe Hendry challenges Ethan Page for the WWE NXT World Championship with Trick Williams serving as special guest referee at tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.