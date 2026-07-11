Gunther closed out this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown by once again putting his hands on Nick Aldis.

Again.

Following the main event, Gunther made his way to the ring looking furious and demanded that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis come out and give him a decision.

Aldis answered the call and revealed that he was giving Gunther exactly what he wanted. He announced that next Saturday at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Gunther will team with Sami Zayn to take on Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster tag team match.

The announcement didn’t calm Gunther down.

After Gunther suggested Aldis was simply fixing his previous mistake, Aldis fired back, saying the only mistake he needed to fix was “Gunther being an asshole” since arriving on SmackDown.

Gunther immediately snapped, blasting Aldis with a clothesline before locking the SmackDown General Manager in a sleeper hold. WWE officials rushed to the ring and briefly pulled Gunther away, but “The Ring General” repeatedly broke free and reapplied the hold.

Even after being separated multiple times, Gunther continued his assault, repeatedly attacking Aldis and locking in the sleeper as officials struggled to regain control. By the time the broadcast entered its closing moments, Aldis had faded from the choke.

As the end credits rolled, Cody Rhodes sprinted to the ring to finally chase Gunther away and check on Aldis, bringing the July 10 episode of SmackDown from Oklahoma City, OK. to a chaotic conclusion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: CM Punk & Cody Rhodes will team up to battle Gunther & Sami Zayn at #SNME on July 18th at Madison Square Garden! Gunther is NOT happy about it… pic.twitter.com/18FH5LweHw — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026